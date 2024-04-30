Schließen

Clubs of autocrats

  While scholars have argued that membership in Regional Organizations (ROs) can increase the likelihood of democratization, we see many autocratic regimes surviving in power albeit being members of several ROs. This article argues that this is the case because these regimes are often members in "Clubs of Autocrats" that supply material and ideational resources to strengthen domestic survival politics and shield members from external interference during moments of political turmoil. The argument is supported by survival analysis testing the effect of membership in autocratic ROs on regime survival between 1946 to 2010. It finds that membership in ROs composed of more autocratic member states does in fact raise the likelihood of regime survival by protecting incumbents against democratic challenges such as civil unrest or political dissent. However, autocratic RO membership does not help to prevent regime breakdown due to autocratic challenges like military coups, potentially because these types of threats are less likely to diffuse to other member states. The article thereby adds to our understanding of the limits of democratization and potential reverse effects of international cooperation, and contributes to the literature addressing interdependences of international and domestic politics in autocratic regimes.

Metadaten
Author details:Maria Josepha DebreORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11558-021-09428-y
ISSN:1559-7431
ISSN:1559-744X
Title of parent work (English):The review of international organizations
Subtitle (English):regional organizations and authoritarian survival
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Boston
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/10
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/04/30
Tag:authoritarian resilience; democratization; domestic politics; regional organizations; survival analysis
Volume:17
Issue:3
Number of pages:27
First page:485
Last Page:511
Funding institution:Kolleg-Forschergruppe "The Transformative Power of Europe '' - Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); Fox Fellowship at Yale University
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

