Schließen

Effect of plyometric training and biological maturation on jump and change of direction ability in female youth

  • Biological maturation has been shown to affect male youths' responses to plyometric training (PT). However, to date, no researcher has examined the effect of maturation on the effects of PT in female youth. We undertook the first controlled intervention study to examine this, focusing on adaptive responses to countermovement jump (CMJ), reactive strength index (RSI), and change of direction (COD) performance in groups of female youth divided by maturation status (years from peak height velocity [PHV]). The training program lasted 7 weeks with subjects undertaking 2 sessions of PT per week. In the mid-PHV group, there was a small increase (effect size; 90% confidence interval = 0.40; -0.23 to 1.03) in CMJ performance. No changes were observed in the post-PHV group (0.02; -0.68 to 0.72). For RSI, there was a moderate increase in the mid-PHV group (0.94; 0.29-1.59) with only a trivial increase in the post-PHV group (0.06; -0.65 to 0.76). The intervention exerted no positive effect on COD performance in any group. Plyometric trainingBiological maturation has been shown to affect male youths' responses to plyometric training (PT). However, to date, no researcher has examined the effect of maturation on the effects of PT in female youth. We undertook the first controlled intervention study to examine this, focusing on adaptive responses to countermovement jump (CMJ), reactive strength index (RSI), and change of direction (COD) performance in groups of female youth divided by maturation status (years from peak height velocity [PHV]). The training program lasted 7 weeks with subjects undertaking 2 sessions of PT per week. In the mid-PHV group, there was a small increase (effect size; 90% confidence interval = 0.40; -0.23 to 1.03) in CMJ performance. No changes were observed in the post-PHV group (0.02; -0.68 to 0.72). For RSI, there was a moderate increase in the mid-PHV group (0.94; 0.29-1.59) with only a trivial increase in the post-PHV group (0.06; -0.65 to 0.76). The intervention exerted no positive effect on COD performance in any group. Plyometric training seems to enhance CMJ and RSI in female youth, although the magnitude of adaptation could be affected by maturation status. A twice-per-week program of multidirectional jumping and hopping, with bilateral and unilateral components, can be used as a preparatory precursor to physical education classes or recreational sport.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Michael J. Davies, Benjamin Drury, Rodrigo Ramirez-CampilloORCiD, Helmi ChaabeneORCiDGND, Jason MoranORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1519/JSC.0000000000003216
ISSN:1064-8011
ISSN:1533-4287
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31145384
Title of parent work (English):Journal of strength and conditioning research : the research journal of the NSCA / National Strength & Conditioning Association
Publisher:Lippincott Williams & Wilkins
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/04/30
Tag:athlete; exercise; girls; sport
Volume:35
Issue:10
Number of pages:8
First page:2690
Last Page:2697
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 79 Sport, Spiele, Unterhaltung / 793 Spiele und Freizeitaktivitäten für drinnen
7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 79 Sport, Spiele, Unterhaltung / 796 Sportarten, Sportspiele
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.