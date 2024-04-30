Ecotoxicological assessment of Uruguay River and affluents pre- and biomonitoring

Uruguay River is the most important river in western Rio Grande do Sul, separating Brazil from Argentina and Uruguay. However, its pollution is of great concern due to agricultural activities in the region and the extensive use of pesticides. In a long term, this practice leads to environmental pollution, especially to the aquatic system. The objective of this study was to analyze the physicochemical characteristics, metals and pesticides levels in water samples obtained before and after the planting and pesticides' application season from three sites: Uruguay River and two minor affluents, Mezomo Dam and Salso Stream. For biomonitoring, the free-living nematode Caenorhabditis elegans was used, which were exposed for 24 h. We did not find any significant alteration in physicochemical parameters. In the pre- and post-pesticides' samples we observed a residual presence of three pesticides (tebuconazole, imazethapyr, and clomazone) and metals which levels were above the recommended (As, Hg, Fe, and Mn). Exposure to both pre- and

Uruguay River is the most important river in western Rio Grande do Sul, separating Brazil from Argentina and Uruguay. However, its pollution is of great concern due to agricultural activities in the region and the extensive use of pesticides. In a long term, this practice leads to environmental pollution, especially to the aquatic system. The objective of this study was to analyze the physicochemical characteristics, metals and pesticides levels in water samples obtained before and after the planting and pesticides' application season from three sites: Uruguay River and two minor affluents, Mezomo Dam and Salso Stream. For biomonitoring, the free-living nematode Caenorhabditis elegans was used, which were exposed for 24 h. We did not find any significant alteration in physicochemical parameters. In the pre- and post-pesticides' samples we observed a residual presence of three pesticides (tebuconazole, imazethapyr, and clomazone) and metals which levels were above the recommended (As, Hg, Fe, and Mn). Exposure to both pre- and post-pesticides' samples impaired C. elegans reproduction and post-pesticides samples reduced worms' survival rate and lifespan. PCA analysis indicated that the presence of metals and pesticides are important variables that impacted C. elegans biological endpoints. Our data demonstrates that Uruguay River and two affluents are contaminated independent whether before or after pesticides' application season. In addition, it reinforces the usefulness of biological indicators, since simple physicochemical analyses are not sufficient to attest water quality and ecological safety.

…