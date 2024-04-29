Heterogeneous diffusion with stochastic resetting
- We study a heterogeneous diffusion process (HDP) with position-dependent diffusion coefficient and Poissonian stochastic resetting. We find exact results for the mean squared displacement and the probability density function. The nonequilibrium steady state reached in the long time limit is studied. We also analyse the transition to the non-equilibrium steady state by finding the large deviation function. We found that similarly to the case of the normal diffusion process where the diffusion length grows like t (1/2) while the length scale xi(t) of the inner core region of the nonequilibrium steady state grows linearly with time t, in the HDP with diffusion length increasing like t ( p/2) the length scale xi(t) grows like t ( p ). The obtained results are verified by numerical solutions of the corresponding Langevin equation.
|Author details:
|Trifce SandevORCiDGND, Viktor Domazetoski, Ljupco Kocarev, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND, Aleksei ChechkinORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1088/1751-8121/ac491c
|ISSN:
|1751-8113
|ISSN:
|1751-8121
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of physics : A, Mathematical and theoretical
|Publisher:
|IOP Publ. Ltd.
|Place of publishing:
|Bristol
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/01/28
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/04/29
|Tag:
|Fokker-Planck equation; Langevin equation; heterogeneous diffusion; large deviation function; nonequilibrium stationary state; stochastic resetting
|Volume:
|55
|Issue:
|7
|Article number:
|074003
|Number of pages:
|26
|Funding institution:
|Alexander von Humboldt Foundation; Foundation for Polish Science; (Fundacja na rzecz Nauki Polskiej, FNR) within an Alexander von Humboldt; Honorary Polish Research Scholarship; Polish National Agency for; Academic Exchange (NAWA); bilateral Macedonian-Chinese research project; [20-6333]; German Science Foundation (DFG) [ME 1535/12-1]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz