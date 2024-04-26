The effects of nutrients on bone stem cell function and regeneration

Aging is associated with bone loss, which can lead to osteoporosis and high fracture risk. This coincides with the enhanced formation of bone marrow adipose tissue (BMAT), suggesting a negative effect of bone marrow adipocytes on skeletal health. Increased BMAT formation is also observed in pathologies such as obesity, type 2 diabetes and osteoporosis. However, a subset of bone marrow adipocytes forming the constitutive BMAT (cBMAT), arise early in life in the distal skeleton, contain high levels of unsaturated fatty acids and are thought to provide a physiological function. Regulated BMAT (rBMAT) forms during aging and obesity in proximal regions of the bone and contain a large proportion of saturated fatty acids. Paradoxically, BMAT accumulation is also enhanced during caloric restriction (CR), a life-span extending dietary intervention. This indicates, that different types of BMAT can form in response to opposing nutritional stimuli with potentially different functions. To this end, two types of nutritional interventions, CR and

Aging is associated with bone loss, which can lead to osteoporosis and high fracture risk. This coincides with the enhanced formation of bone marrow adipose tissue (BMAT), suggesting a negative effect of bone marrow adipocytes on skeletal health. Increased BMAT formation is also observed in pathologies such as obesity, type 2 diabetes and osteoporosis. However, a subset of bone marrow adipocytes forming the constitutive BMAT (cBMAT), arise early in life in the distal skeleton, contain high levels of unsaturated fatty acids and are thought to provide a physiological function. Regulated BMAT (rBMAT) forms during aging and obesity in proximal regions of the bone and contain a large proportion of saturated fatty acids. Paradoxically, BMAT accumulation is also enhanced during caloric restriction (CR), a life-span extending dietary intervention. This indicates, that different types of BMAT can form in response to opposing nutritional stimuli with potentially different functions. To this end, two types of nutritional interventions, CR and high fat diet (HFD), that are both described to induce BMAT accumulation were carried out. CR markedly increased BMAT formation in the proximal tibia and led to a higher proportion of unsaturated fatty acids, making it similar to the physiological cBMAT. Additionally, proximal and diaphyseal tibia regions displayed higher adiponectin expression. In aged mice, CR was associated with an improved trabecular bone structure. Taken together, these findings demonstrate, that the type of BMAT that forms during CR might provide beneficial effects for local bone stem/progenitor cells and metabolic health. The HFD intervention performed in this thesis showed no effect on BMAT accumulation and bone microstructure. RNA Seq analysis revealed alterations in the composition of the collagen-containing extracellular matrix (ECM). In order to investigate the effects of glucose homeostasis on osteogenesis, differentiation capacity of immortalized multipotent mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) and osteochondrogenic progenitor cells (OPCs) was analyzed. Insulin improved differentiation in both cell types, however, combination of with a high glucose concentration led to an impaired mineralization of the ECM. In the MSCs, this was accompanied by the formation of adipocytes, indicating negative effects of the adipocytes formed during hyperglycemic conditions on mineralization processes. However, the altered mineralization pattern and structure of the ECM was also observed in OPCs, which did not form any adipocytes, suggesting further negative effects of a hyperglycemic environment on osteogenic differentiation. In summary, the work provided in this thesis demonstrated that differentiation commitment of bone-resident stem cells can be altered through nutrient availability, specifically glucose. Surprisingly, both high nutrient supply, e.g. the hyperglycemic cell culture conditions, and low nutrient supply, e.g. CR, can induce adipogenic differentiation. However, while CR-induced adipocyte formation was associated with improved trabecular bone structure, adipocyte formation in a hyperglycemic cell-culture environment hampered mineralization. This thesis provides further evidence for the existence of different types of BMAT with specific functions.

