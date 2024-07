Koalitionsbildung und Gesetzgebung im Semi-Parlamentarismus

Semi-parliamentarism describes a system of government in which the government is elected and can be dismissed by one part of the parliament, but is independent of another part of the parliament. Both chambers must approve legislation. This system, as classified by Steffen Ganghof, complements common typologies of government systems such as those used by David Samuels and Matthew Shugart. Semi-parliamentarism is the logical counterpart to semi-presidentialism, in which only part of the executive depends on the legislature, while in semi-parliamentarism the executive depends on only part of the legislature. Semi-parliamentarism thus embodies a system of separation of powers without executive personalism, which is caused by the direct election and independence of the head of government in presidentialism. This makes semi-parliamentarism suitable for attributing differences between parliamentarism and presidentialism to the separate influence of separation of powers and executive personalism. The study of semi-parliamentarism is therefore

Semi-parliamentarism describes a system of government in which the government is elected and can be dismissed by one part of the parliament, but is independent of another part of the parliament. Both chambers must approve legislation. This system, as classified by Steffen Ganghof, complements common typologies of government systems such as those used by David Samuels and Matthew Shugart. Semi-parliamentarism is the logical counterpart to semi-presidentialism, in which only part of the executive depends on the legislature, while in semi-parliamentarism the executive depends on only part of the legislature. Semi-parliamentarism thus embodies a system of separation of powers without executive personalism, which is caused by the direct election and independence of the head of government in presidentialism. This makes semi-parliamentarism suitable for attributing differences between parliamentarism and presidentialism to the separate influence of separation of powers and executive personalism. The study of semi-parliamentarism is therefore important to the literature on governmental systems as a whole. Semi-parliamentarism is not a purely theoretical construct, but exists in the Australian federal state, the Australian sub-states, and Japan. This dissertation is the first to comprehensively examine the legislation of semi-parliamentary states as such. The focus is on the second chambers, which, because of their independence from the government, are the real locus of legislation. Legislation in parliamentary and presidential systems differs in terms of party unity, the formation of coalitions, and the legislative success of governments. These points are therefore of particular interest in the analysis of semi-parliamentarism. Some of the semi-parliamentary states also differ considerably from one another in terms of their institutional design, such as their electoral systems or the means available to overcome deadlock situations. In addition to comparing semi-parliamentarism with other systems, the second main objective of this thesis is to present and analyze the effects of these differences on legislation. As a basis for the analysis, I collected a comprehensive dataset covering all Australian state parliaments between 1997 and 2019. Essential components of the dataset are all roll call votes of both chambers, all introduced and passed government bills as well as the party positions in relevant policy areas at the sub-state level, which were collected with the help of an expert survey. Using mainly mixed-effects and fractional-response analyses, I show that semi-parliamentarism is more similar to parliamentary than to presidential systems in many respects. Only coalition formation is much more flexible and thus differs from typical parliamentary coalition formation. The analyses suggest that major differences between parliamentarism and presidentialism are due more to executive personalism than to the separation of powers. In semi-parliamentary states, government control over the median of the two parliamentary chambers and the government's ability to dissolve the second chamber seem to lead to significant differences in legislation. Control of the median allows for flexible coalition building and leads to higher legislative success rates. Similarly, making it as easy as possible to dissolve the second chamber leads to higher legislative success rates. Regardless of these aspects, party unity is very high in both chambers of semi-parliamentary parliaments.

