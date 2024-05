Identifying novel regulators of heat stress memory in Arabidopsis thaliana

Heat stress (HS) is a major abiotic stress that negatively affects plant growth and productivity. However, plants have developed various adaptive mechanisms to cope with HS, including the acquisition and maintenance of thermotolerance, which allows them to respond more effectively to subsequent stress episodes. HS memory includes type II transcriptional memory which is characterized by enhanced re-induction of a subset of HS memory genes upon recurrent HS. In this study, new regulators of HS memory in A. thaliana were identified through the characterization of rein mutants. The rein1 mutant carries a premature stop in CYCLIN-DEPENDENT-KINASE 8 (CDK8) which is part of the cyclin kinase module of the Mediator complex. Rein1 seedlings show impaired type II transcriptional memory in multiple heat-responsive genes upon re-exposure to HS. Additionally, the mutants exhibit a significant deficiency in HS memory at the physiological level. Interaction studies conducted in this work indicate that CDK8 associates with the memory HEAT SHOCK

Heat stress (HS) is a major abiotic stress that negatively affects plant growth and productivity. However, plants have developed various adaptive mechanisms to cope with HS, including the acquisition and maintenance of thermotolerance, which allows them to respond more effectively to subsequent stress episodes. HS memory includes type II transcriptional memory which is characterized by enhanced re-induction of a subset of HS memory genes upon recurrent HS. In this study, new regulators of HS memory in A. thaliana were identified through the characterization of rein mutants. The rein1 mutant carries a premature stop in CYCLIN-DEPENDENT-KINASE 8 (CDK8) which is part of the cyclin kinase module of the Mediator complex. Rein1 seedlings show impaired type II transcriptional memory in multiple heat-responsive genes upon re-exposure to HS. Additionally, the mutants exhibit a significant deficiency in HS memory at the physiological level. Interaction studies conducted in this work indicate that CDK8 associates with the memory HEAT SHOCK FACTORs HSAF2 and HSFA3. The results suggest that CDK8 plays a crucial role in HS memory in plants together with other memory HSFs, which may be potential targets of the CDK8 kinase function. Understanding the role and interaction network of the Mediator complex during HS-induced transcriptional memory will be an exciting aspect of future HS memory research. The second characterized mutant, rein2, was selected based on its strongly impaired pAPX2::LUC re-induction phenotype. In gene expression analysis, the mutant revealed additional defects in the initial induction of HS memory genes. Along with this observation, basal thermotolerance was impaired similarly as HS memory at the physiological level in rein2. Sequencing of backcrossed bulk segregants with subsequent fine mapping narrowed the location of REIN2 to a 1 Mb region on chromosome 1. This interval contains the At1g65440 gene, which encodes the histone chaperone SPT6L. SPT6L interacts with chromatin remodelers and bridges them to the transcription machinery to regulate nucleosome and Pol II occupancy around the transcriptional start site. The EMS-induced missense mutation in SPT6L may cause altered HS-induced gene expression in rein2, possibly triggered by changes in the chromatin environment resulting from altered histone chaperone function. Expanding research on screen-derived factors that modify type II transcriptional memory has the potential to enhance our understanding of HS memory in plants. Discovering connections between previously identified memory factors will help to elucidate the underlying network of HS memory. This knowledge can initiate new approaches to improve heat resilience in crops.

