Efficiently enumerating hitting sets of hypergraphs arising in data profiling

  • The transversal hypergraph problem asks to enumerate the minimal hitting sets of a hypergraph. If the solutions have bounded size, Eiter and Gottlob [SICOMP'95] gave an algorithm running in output-polynomial time, but whose space requirement also scales with the output. We improve this to polynomial delay and space. Central to our approach is the extension problem, deciding for a set X of vertices whether it is contained in any minimal hitting set. We show that this is one of the first natural problems to be W[3]-complete. We give an algorithm for the extension problem running in time O(m(vertical bar X vertical bar+1) n) and prove a SETH-lower bound showing that this is close to optimal. We apply our enumeration method to the discovery problem of minimal unique column combinations from data profiling. Our empirical evaluation suggests that the algorithm outperforms its worst-case guarantees on hypergraphs stemming from real-world databases.

Metadaten
Author details:Thomas BläsiusORCiDGND, Tobias FriedrichORCiDGND, Julius Lischeid, Kitty MeeksORCiDGND, Friedrich Martin SchirneckORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jcss.2021.10.002
ISSN:0022-0000
ISSN:1090-2724
Title of parent work (English):Journal of computer and system sciences : JCSS
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:San Diego
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/29
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/04/25
Tag:Data profiling; Enumeration algorithm; Minimal hitting set; Transversal hypergraph; Unique column combination; W[3]-Completeness
Volume:124
Number of pages:22
First page:192
Last Page:213
Funding institution:Royal Society of Edinburgh - Scottish Government
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Peer review:Referiert

