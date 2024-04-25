Cosmic-ray transport in magnetohydrodynamic turbulence

This paper studies cosmic-ray (CR) transport in magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) turbulence. CR transport is strongly dependent on the properties of the magnetic turbulence. We perform test particle simulations to study the interactions of CR with both total MHD turbulence and decomposed MHD modes. The spatial diffusion coefficients and the pitch angle scattering diffusion coefficients are calculated from the test particle trajectories in turbulence. Our results confirm that the fast modes dominate the CR propagation, whereas Alfven and slow modes are much less efficient and have shown similar pitch-angle scattering rates. We investigate the cross field transport on large and small scales. On large/global scales, normal diffusion is observed and the diffusion coefficient is suppressed by M-A(zeta) compared to the parallel diffusion coefficients, with zeta closer to 4 in Alfven modes than that in total turbulence, as theoretically expected. For the CR transport on scales smaller than the turbulence injection scale, both the local

This paper studies cosmic-ray (CR) transport in magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) turbulence. CR transport is strongly dependent on the properties of the magnetic turbulence. We perform test particle simulations to study the interactions of CR with both total MHD turbulence and decomposed MHD modes. The spatial diffusion coefficients and the pitch angle scattering diffusion coefficients are calculated from the test particle trajectories in turbulence. Our results confirm that the fast modes dominate the CR propagation, whereas Alfven and slow modes are much less efficient and have shown similar pitch-angle scattering rates. We investigate the cross field transport on large and small scales. On large/global scales, normal diffusion is observed and the diffusion coefficient is suppressed by M-A(zeta) compared to the parallel diffusion coefficients, with zeta closer to 4 in Alfven modes than that in total turbulence, as theoretically expected. For the CR transport on scales smaller than the turbulence injection scale, both the local and global magnetic reference frames are adopted. Superdiffusion is observed on such small scales in all the cases. Particularly, CR transport in Alfven modes show clear Richardson diffusion in the local reference frame. The diffusion transitions smoothly from the Richardson's one with index 1.5 to normal diffusion as the particle mean free path decreases from lambda(parallel to) >> L to lambda(parallel to) << L, where L is the injection/coherence length of turbulence. Our results have broad applications to CRs in various astrophysical environments.

…