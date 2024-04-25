Confinement and collective escape of active particles
- Active matter broadly covers the dynamics of self-propelled particles. While the onset of collective behavior in homogenous active systems is relatively well understood, the effect of inhomogeneities such as obstacles and traps lacks overall clarity. Here, we study how interacting, self-propelled particles become trapped and released from a trap. We have found that captured particles aggregate into an orbiting condensate with a crystalline structure. As more particles are added, the trapped condensates escape as a whole. Our results shed light on the effects of confinement and quenched disorder in active matter.
|Igor S. AransonORCiDGND, Arkadij PikovskijORCiDGND
https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevLett.128.108001
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35333075
Physical review letters
