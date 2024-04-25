Schließen

Sleep quality does not mediate the negative effects of chronodisruption on body composition and metabolic syndrome in healthcare workers in Ecuador

  • Background and aims: The objective of the present work was to determine to what extent sleep quality may mediate the association between chronodisruption (CD) and metabolic syndrome (MS), and between CD and body composition (BC). Methodology: Cross-sectional study which included 300 adult health workers, 150 of whom were night shift workers and thereby exposed to CD. Diagnosis of MS was made based on Adult Treatment Panel III criteria. Sleep quality was measured using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index. Body mass index (BMI), fat mass percentage, and visceral fat percentage were measured as indicators of body composition (BC). Data were analyzed using logistic, linear regression and structural equation models. Results: The odds of health workers exposed to CD to suffer MS was 22.13 (IC95 8.68-66.07) when the model was adjusted for age, gender, physical activity and energy consumption. CD was also significantly associated with an increase in fat mass and visceral fat percentages, but not to BMI. Surprisingly, there was notBackground and aims: The objective of the present work was to determine to what extent sleep quality may mediate the association between chronodisruption (CD) and metabolic syndrome (MS), and between CD and body composition (BC). Methodology: Cross-sectional study which included 300 adult health workers, 150 of whom were night shift workers and thereby exposed to CD. Diagnosis of MS was made based on Adult Treatment Panel III criteria. Sleep quality was measured using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index. Body mass index (BMI), fat mass percentage, and visceral fat percentage were measured as indicators of body composition (BC). Data were analyzed using logistic, linear regression and structural equation models. Results: The odds of health workers exposed to CD to suffer MS was 22.13 (IC95 8.68-66.07) when the model was adjusted for age, gender, physical activity and energy consumption. CD was also significantly associated with an increase in fat mass and visceral fat percentages, but not to BMI. Surprisingly, there was not enough evidence supporting the hypothesis that sleep quality contributes to the association between CD and MS or between CD and BC. Conclusions: Sleep quality does not mediate the negative effects of CD on MS nor on BC.show moreshow less

Author details:Tannia Valeria Carpio AriasORCiD, Diana Carolina Arias MogrovejoORCiDGND, Tomás Marcelo Nicolalde Cifuentes, Estephany Carolina Tapia VelozORCiD, Chris I. de ZeeuwORCiDGND, Maria Fernanda Vinueza Veloz
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.dsx.2021.01.017
ISSN:1871-4021
ISSN:1878-0334
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33571890
Title of parent work (English):Diabetes & metabolic syndrome : clinical research & reviews ; the official journal of DiabetesIndia
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/03
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/04/25
Tag:Body composition; Chronodisruption; Metabolic syndrome; Shift work; Sleep quality
Volume:15
Issue:1
Number of pages:6
First page:397
Last Page:402
Funding institution:Dutch Organization for Medical Sciences (ZonMw)Netherlands Organization for Health Research and Development; Life Sciences (ALW-ENW-Klein); European Research Council (ERC-adv); European Research Council (ERC-PoC); Medical Neuro-Delta; LSH-NWO (Crossover, INTENSE)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

