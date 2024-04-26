Schließen

Breaking the symmetry of pyrimidine

  Symmetry and its breaking crucially define the chemical properties of molecules and their functionality. Resonant inelastic X-ray scattering is a local electronic structure probe reporting on molecular symmetry and its dynamical breaking within the femtosecond scattering duration. Here, we study pyrimidine, a system from the C-2v point group, in an aqueous solution environment, using scattering though its 2a(2) resonance. Despite the absence of clean parity selection rules for decay transitions from in-plane orbitals, scattering channels including decay from the 7b(2) and 11a(1) orbitals with nitrogen lone pair character are a direct probe for molecular symmetry. Computed spectra of explicitly solvated molecules sampled from a molecular dynamics simulation are combined with the results of a quantum dynamical description of the X-ray scattering process. We observe dominant signatures of core-excited Jahn-Teller induced symmetry breaking for resonant excitation. Solvent contributions are separable by shortening of the effective scattering duration through excitation energy detuning.

Metadaten
Author details:Sebastian EckertORCiDGND, Vinícius Vaz da CruzORCiD, Miguel OchmannORCiDGND, Inga von AhnenGND, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND, Nils HuseORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpclett.1c01865
ISSN:1948-7185
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34472857
Title of parent work (English):The journal of physical chemistry letters
Subtitle (English):solvent effects and core-excited state dynamics
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/09/02
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/04/26
Volume:12
Issue:35
Number of pages:7
First page:8637
Last Page:8643
Funding institution:ERC-ADG-2014 Advanced Investigator Grant under the Horizon 2020 EU [669531 EDAX]; Max Planck SocietyMax Planck SocietyFoundation CELLEX; City of Hamburg; German Science Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB 925]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

