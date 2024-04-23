Schließen

Eye-movement benchmarks in heritage language reading

  • This eye-tracking study establishes basic benchmarks of eye movements during reading in heritage language (HL) by Russian-speaking adults and adolescents of high (n = 21) and low proficiency (n = 27). Heritage speakers (HSs) read sentences in Cyrillic, and their eye movements were compared to those of Russian monolingual skilled adult readers, 8-year-old children and L2 learners. Reading patterns of HSs revealed longer mean fixation durations, lower skipping probabilities, and higher regressive saccade rates than in monolingual adults. High-proficient HSs were more similar to monolingual children, while low-proficient HSs performed on par with L2 learners. Low-proficient HSs differed from high-proficient HSs in exhibiting lower skipping probabilities, higher fixation counts, and larger frequency effects. Taken together, our findings are consistent with the weaker links account of bilingual language processing as well as the divergent attainment theory of HL.

Metadaten
Author details:Olga ParshinaORCiD, Anna LaurinavichyuteORCiDGND, Irina A. SekerinaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/S136672892000019X
ISSN:1366-7289
ISSN:1469-1841
Title of parent work (English):Bilingualism : language and cognition
Publisher:Cambridge University Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/03/09
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/04/23
Tag:L2 learners; Russian; bilingualism; children; eye movements; heritage language; reading
Volume:24
Issue:1
Article number:PII S136672892000019X
Number of pages:14
First page:69
Last Page:82
Funding institution:Russian Academic Excellence Project '5-100'Ministry of Education and Science, Russian FederationProject 5-100, Ministry of Education and Science, Russian Federation; PSC-CUNY award [TRADB-48-172]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer review:Referiert

