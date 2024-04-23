Schließen

Deciphering chemical mediators regulating specialized metabolism in a symbiotic cyanobacterium

  • Genomes of cyanobacteria feature a variety of cryptic biosynthetic pathways for complex natural products, but the peculiarities limiting the discovery and exploitation of the metabolic dark matter are not well understood. Here we describe the discovery of two cell density-dependent chemical mediators, nostoclide and nostovalerolactone, in the symbiotic model strain Nostoc punctiforme, and demonstrate their pronounced impact on the regulation of specialized metabolism. Through transcriptional, bioinformatic and labeling studies we assigned two adjacent biosynthetic gene clusters to the biosynthesis of the two polyketide mediators. Our findings provide insight into the orchestration of specialized metabolite production and give lessons for the genomic mining and high-titer production of cyanobacterial bioactive compounds.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Julia KrumbholzORCiDGND, Keishi IshidaORCiD, Martin BaunachORCiDGND, Jonna TeikariORCiD, Magdalena M. RoseORCiDGND, Severin SassoORCiDGND, Christian HertweckORCiD, Elke DittmannORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/anie.202204545
ISSN:1433-7851
ISSN:1521-3773
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35403785
Title of parent work (English):Angewandte Chemie : a journal of the Gesellschaft Deutscher Chemiker. International edition
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/04/11
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/04/23
Tag:Biosynthesis; Cyanobacteria; Genomic Mining; Metabolism; Quorum Sensing; Specialized
Article number:e202204545
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation); [239748522- SFB 1127]; German Research Foundation (DFG, GRK 2473; "Bioactive Peptides") [392923329]; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.