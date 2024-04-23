Schließen

Spatio-temporal structural evolution of the Kohat fold and thrust belt of Pakistan

  • The Kohat fold and thrust belt in Pakistan shows a significantly different structural style due to the structural evolution on the double décollement compared to the rest of the Subhimalaya. In order to better understand the spatio-temporal structural evolution of the Kohat fold and thrust belt, we combine balanced cross sections with apatite (U?Th-Sm)/He (AHe) and apatite fission track (AFT) dating. The AHe and AFT ages appear to be totally reset, allowing us to date exhumation above structural ramps. The results suggest that deformation began on the frontal Surghar thrust at-15 Ma, predating or coeval with the development of the Main Boundary thrust at-12 Ma. Deformation propagated southward from the Main Boundary thrust on double de?collements between 10 Ma and 2 Ma, resulting in a disharmonic structural style inside the Kohat fold and thrust belt. Thermal modeling of the thermochronologic data suggest that samples inside Kohat fold and thrust belt experienced cooling due to formation of the duplexes; this deformation facilitatedThe Kohat fold and thrust belt in Pakistan shows a significantly different structural style due to the structural evolution on the double décollement compared to the rest of the Subhimalaya. In order to better understand the spatio-temporal structural evolution of the Kohat fold and thrust belt, we combine balanced cross sections with apatite (U?Th-Sm)/He (AHe) and apatite fission track (AFT) dating. The AHe and AFT ages appear to be totally reset, allowing us to date exhumation above structural ramps. The results suggest that deformation began on the frontal Surghar thrust at-15 Ma, predating or coeval with the development of the Main Boundary thrust at-12 Ma. Deformation propagated southward from the Main Boundary thrust on double de?collements between 10 Ma and 2 Ma, resulting in a disharmonic structural style inside the Kohat fold and thrust belt. Thermal modeling of the thermochronologic data suggest that samples inside Kohat fold and thrust belt experienced cooling due to formation of the duplexes; this deformation facilitated tectonic thickening of the wedge and erosion of the Miocene to Pliocene foreland strata. The spatial distribution of AHe and AFT ages in combination with the structural forward model suggest that, in the Kohat fold and thrust belt, the wedge deformed in-sequence as a supercritical wedge (-15-12 Ma), then readjusted by out-sequence deformation (-12-0 Ma) within the Kohat fold and thrust belt into a sub-critical wedge.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Humaad GhaniORCiDGND, Edward SobelORCiDGND, Gerold ZeilingerORCiDGND, Johannes GlodnyORCiDGND, Irum Irum, Muhammad Sajid
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jsg.2021.104310
ISSN:0191-8141
Title of parent work (English):Journal of structural geology
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/04/23
Tag:Balanced cross section; Duplex; Décollement; Exhumation; Fold and thrust belt
Volume:145
Article number:104310
Number of pages:16
Funding institution:German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD)Deutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

