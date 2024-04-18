Schließen

PoKI: Potsdamer Kinder-Interview für 6- bis 12-Jährige

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Günter EsserORCiDGND, Stefanie ReichGND, Nina WagenerGND, Ingrid HöschGND, Wolfgang IhleGND, Manfred LauchtGND
Subtitle (German):Manual
Publisher:Hogrefe
Place of publishing:Göttingen
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2017
Publication year:2017
Release date:2024/04/18
Number of pages:57
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.