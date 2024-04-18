Schließen

"Come together in Rostock"

Metadaten
Author details:Gideon BotschGND, Christoph Schulze
ISBN:978-3-7425-0899-7
Title of parent work (German):Brandspuren
Subtitle (German):Gewalt und rechtsextreme Organisierung im Transformationsprozess
Publisher:bbp, Bundeszentrale für politische Bildung
Place of publishing:Bonn
Editor(s):Till Kössler, Janosch Steuwer
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:German
Year of first publication:2023
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/04/18
Number of pages:23
First page:128
Last Page:150
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar

