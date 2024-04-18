Schließen

Vorwort

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Christoph Schulze, Gesa Köbberling, Gideon BotschGND
ISBN:978-3-86331-716-4
Title of parent work (German):Rechte Gewalt : aktuelle Analysen und zeithistorische Perspektiven auf das Land Brandenburg
Publisher:Metropol
Place of publishing:Berlin
Editor(s):Gideon Botsch, Gesa Köbberling, Christoph Schulze
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:German
Year of first publication:2023
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/04/18
Number of pages:10
First page:9
Last Page:18
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.