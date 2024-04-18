Schließen

Outbreak size distribution in stochastic epidemic models

  • Motivated by recent epidemic outbreaks, including those of COVID-19, we solve the canonical problem of calculating the dynamics and likelihood of extensive outbreaks in a population within a large class of stochastic epidemic models with demographic noise, including the susceptible-infected-recovered (SIR) model and its general extensions. In the limit of large populations, we compute the probability distribution for all extensive outbreaks, including those that entail unusually large or small (extreme) proportions of the population infected. Our approach reveals that, unlike other well-known examples of rare events occurring in discrete-state stochastic systems, the statistics of extreme outbreaks emanate from a full continuum of Hamiltonian paths, each satisfying unique boundary conditions with a conserved probability flux.

Metadaten
Author details:Jason HindesORCiD, Michael AssafORCiD, Ira B. SchwartzORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevLett.128.078301
ISSN:0031-9007
ISSN:1079-7114
ISSN:1092-0145
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35244445
Title of parent work (English):Physical review letters
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:College Park, Md.
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/15
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/04/18
Volume:128
Issue:7
Article number:078301
Number of pages:6
Funding institution:U.S. Naval Research Laboratory [N0001419WX00055]; Office of Naval; Research [N0001419WX01166, N0001419WX01322]; Israel Science Foundation; [531/20]; Humboldt Research Fellowship for Experienced Researchers of; the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

