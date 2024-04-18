Schließen

Determination of ions in Caenorhabditis elegans by ion chromatography

  The Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans) is a model organism that has been increasingly used in health and environmental toxicity assessments. The quantification of such elements in vivo can assist in studies that seek to relate the exposure concentration to possible biological effects. Therefore, this study is the first to propose a method of quantitative analysis of 21 ions by ion chromatography (IC), which can be applied in different toxicity studies in C. elegans. The developed method was validated for 12 anionic species (fluoride, acetate, chloride, nitrite, bromide, nitrate, sulfate, oxalate, molybdate, dichromate, phosphate, and perchlorate), and 9 cationic species (lithium, sodium, ammonium, thallium, potassium, magnesium, manganese, calcium, and barium). The method did not present the presence of interfering species, with R2 varying between 0.9991 and 0.9999, with a linear range from 1 to 100 mu g L-1. Limits of detection (LOD) and limits of quantification (LOQ) values ranged from 0.2319 mu g L-1 to 1.7160 mu g L-1 and 0.7028 mu g L-1 to 5.1999 mu g L-1, respectively. The intraday and interday precision tests showed an Relative Standard Deviation (RSD) below 10.0 % and recovery ranging from 71.0 % to 118.0 % with a maximum RSD of 5.5 %. The method was applied to real samples of C. elegans treated with 200 uM of thallium acetate solution, determining the uptake and bioaccumulated Tl+ content during acute exposure.

Metadaten
Author details:Alexandre Varão Moura, Alex Aparecido Rosini Silva, José Domingos Santo da Silva, Lucas Aleixo Leal Pedroza, Julia BornhorstORCiDGND, Michael StibollerORCiD, Tanja SchwerdtleORCiDGND, Priscila GubertORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jchromb.2022.123312
ISSN:1570-0232
ISSN:1873-376X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35689916
Title of parent work (English):Journal of chromatography. B
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/28
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/04/18
Tag:C. elegans; ion chromatography; ion quantification; method development; method validation
Volume:1204
Article number:123312
Number of pages:6
Funding institution:National Council for Scientific and Technological Development [CNPQ]; [Universal CNPq/409246/2018-2]; State of Bahia Research Support; Foundation (FAPESB) - NIH Office of Research Infrastructure Programs; [P40 OD010440]; State of Bahia Research Support Foundation (FAPESB); NIH; Office of Research Infrastructure Programs [P40 OD010440]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

