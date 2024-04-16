Schließen

True right against formal right: The body of right and the limits of property

  • The conception of property at the basis of Hegel’s conception of abstract right seems committed to a problematic form of “possessive individualism.” It seems to conceive of right as the expression of human mastery over nature and as based upon an irreducible opposition of person and nature, rightful will, and rightless thing. However, this chapter argues that Hegel starts with a form of possessive individualism only to show that it undermines itself. This is evident in the way Hegel unfolds the nature of property as it applies to external things as well as in the way he explains our self-ownership of our own bodies and lives. Hegel develops the idea of property to a point where it reaches a critical limit and encounters the “true right” that life possesses against the “formal” and “abstract right” of property. Ultimately, Hegel’s account suggests that nature should precisely not be treated as a rightless object at our arbitrary disposal but acknowledged as the inorganic body of right.

Metadaten
Author details:Thomas KhuranaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.4324/9781003081036-10
ISBN:9781003081036
ISBN:9780367532321
Title of parent work (English):Hegel's philosophy of right: critical perspectives on freedom and history
Publisher:Routledge
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/11/03
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/04/16
Number of pages:22
First page:147
Last Page:168
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie

