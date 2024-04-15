Schließen

Genus-being: On Marx's dialectical naturalism

  In his 1844 Economic and Philosophic Manuscripts, Marx famously claims that the human being is or has a 'Gattungswesen.' This is often understood to mean that the human being is a 'species-being' and is determined by a given 'species-essence.' In this chapter, I argue that this reading is mistaken. What Marx calls Gattungswesen is precisely not a 'species-being,' but a being that, in a very specific sense, transcends the limits of its own given species. This different understanding of the genus- character of the human being opens up a new perspective on the naturalism of the early Marx. He is not informed by a problematic speciesist and essentialist naturalism, as is often assumed, but by a different form of naturalism which I propose to call 'dialectical naturalism.' The chapter starts (I) by developing Hegel's account of genus which provides us with a useful background for (II) understanding Marx's original notion of a genus-being and its practical, social, developmental character. In the last section, I show that (III) the actualization of our genus-being thus depends on the production of a specific type of 'second nature' that is at the heart of Marx's dialectical naturalism.

Metadaten
Author details:Thomas KhuranaORCiDGND
ISBN:978-0-367-54172-9
ISBN:978-1-003-09205-6
Title of parent work (English):Nature and naturalism in classical German philosophy
Publisher:Routledge
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/18
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/04/15
Number of pages:33
First page:246
Last Page:278
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie

