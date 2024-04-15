Schließen

How communication makes the difference between a cartel and tacit collusion

  • This paper sheds new light on the role of communication for cartel formation. Using machine learning to evaluate free-form chat communication among firms in a laboratory experiment, we identify typical communication patterns for both explicit cartel formation and indirect attempts to collude tacitly. We document that firms are less likely to communicate explicitly about price fixing and more likely to use indirect messages when sanctioning institutions are present. This effect of sanctions on communication reinforces the direct cartel-deterring effect of sanctions as collusion is more difficult to reach and sustain without an explicit agreement. Indirect messages have no, or even a negative, effect on prices.

Metadaten
Author details:Maximilian AndresORCiDGND, Lisa BruttelORCiDGND, Jana Friedrichsen
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.euroecorev.2022.104331
ISSN:0014-2921
ISSN:1873-572X
Title of parent work (English):European economic review
Subtitle (English):a machine learning approach
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/11/09
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/04/15
Tag:cartel; collusion; communication; experiment; machine learning
Volume:152
Article number:104331
Number of pages:18
First page:1
Last Page:18
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

