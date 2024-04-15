Schließen

Orientations of broadband stations of the KOERI seismic network (Turkey) from two independent methods

  • The correct orientation of seismic sensors is critical for studies such as full moment tensor inversion, receiver function analysis, and shear-wave splitting. Therefore, the orientation of horizontal components needs to be checked and verified systematically. This study relies on two different waveform-based approaches, to assess the sensor orientations of the broadband network of the Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute (KOERI). The network is an important backbone for seismological research in the Eastern Mediterranean Region and provides a comprehensive seismic data set for the North Anatolian fault. In recent years, this region became a worldwide field laboratory for continental transform faults. A systematic survey of the sensor orientations of the entire network, as presented here, facilitates related seismic studies. We apply two independent orientation tests, based on the polarization of P waves and Rayleigh waves to 123 broadband seismic stations, covering a period of 15 yr (2004-2018). For 114 stations, weThe correct orientation of seismic sensors is critical for studies such as full moment tensor inversion, receiver function analysis, and shear-wave splitting. Therefore, the orientation of horizontal components needs to be checked and verified systematically. This study relies on two different waveform-based approaches, to assess the sensor orientations of the broadband network of the Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute (KOERI). The network is an important backbone for seismological research in the Eastern Mediterranean Region and provides a comprehensive seismic data set for the North Anatolian fault. In recent years, this region became a worldwide field laboratory for continental transform faults. A systematic survey of the sensor orientations of the entire network, as presented here, facilitates related seismic studies. We apply two independent orientation tests, based on the polarization of P waves and Rayleigh waves to 123 broadband seismic stations, covering a period of 15 yr (2004-2018). For 114 stations, we obtain stable results with both methods. Approximately, 80% of the results agree with each other within 10 degrees. Both methods indicate that about 40% of the stations are misoriented by more than 10 degrees. Among these, 20 stations are misoriented by more than 20 degrees. We observe temporal changes of sensor orientation that coincide with maintenance work or instrument replacement. We provide time-dependent sensor misorientation correction values for the KOERI network in the supplemental material.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Pınar BüyükakpınarORCiD, Mustafa AktarORCiD, Gesa Maria PetersenORCiDGND, Ayşegül Köseoğlu
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1785/0220200362
ISSN:0895-0695
ISSN:1938-2057
Title of parent work (English):Seismological research letters / Seismological Society of America
Subtitle (English):P- and Rayleigh-wave polarization
Publisher:Seismological Society of America
Place of publishing:Boulder, Colo.
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/27
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/04/15
Volume:92
Issue:3
Number of pages:10
First page:1512
Last Page:1521
Funding institution:Bogazici University Research Fund (BAP)Bogazici University [15683 (19T04P1)]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [362440331, 313806092]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.