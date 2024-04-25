Schließen

Circular economy

  In a circular economy, the use of recycled resources in production is a key performance indicator for management. Yet, academic studies are still unable to inform managers on appropriate recycling and pricing policies. We develop an optimal control model integrating a firm's recycling rate, which can use both virgin and recycled resources in the production process. Our model accounts for recycling influence both at the supply- and demandsides. The positive effect of a firm's use of recycled resources diminishes over time but may increase through investments. Using general formulations for demand and cost, we analytically examine joint dynamic pricing and recycling investment policies in order to determine their optimal interplay over time. We provide numerical experiments to assess the existence of a steady-state and to calculate sensitivity analyses with respect to various model parameters. The analysis shows how to dynamically adapt jointly optimized controls to reach sustainability in the production process. Our results pave the way to sounder sustainable practices for firms operating within a circular economy.

Metadaten
Author details:Rainer SchlosserORCiDGND, Régis Y. Chenavaz, Stanko DimitrovORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijpe.2021.108117
ISSN:0925-5273
ISSN:1873-7579
Title of parent work (English):International journal of production economics
Subtitle (English):joint dynamic pricing and recycling investments
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/04/25
Tag:Circular economy; Dynamic pricing; General demand function; Optimal control; Recycling investments
Volume:236
Article number:108117
Number of pages:13
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert

