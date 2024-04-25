Schließen

Monitoring of particle count rate and LET variations with pulse stretching inverters

  • This study investigates the use of pulse stretching (skew-sized) inverters for monitoring the variation of count rate and linear energy transfer (LET) of energetic particles. The basic particle detector is a cascade of two pulse stretching inverters, and the required sensing area is obtained by connecting up to 12 two-inverter cells in parallel and employing the required number of parallel arrays. The incident particles are detected as single-event transients (SETs), whereby the SET count rate denotes the particle count rate, while the SET pulsewidth distribution depicts the LET variations. The advantage of the proposed solution is the possibility to sense the LET variations using fully digital processing logic. SPICE simulations conducted on IHP's 130-nm CMOS technology have shown that the SET pulsewidth varies by approximately 550 ps over the LET range from 1 to 100 MeV center dot cm(2) center dot mg(-1). The proposed detector is intended for triggering the fault-tolerant mechanisms within a self-adaptive multiprocessing systemThis study investigates the use of pulse stretching (skew-sized) inverters for monitoring the variation of count rate and linear energy transfer (LET) of energetic particles. The basic particle detector is a cascade of two pulse stretching inverters, and the required sensing area is obtained by connecting up to 12 two-inverter cells in parallel and employing the required number of parallel arrays. The incident particles are detected as single-event transients (SETs), whereby the SET count rate denotes the particle count rate, while the SET pulsewidth distribution depicts the LET variations. The advantage of the proposed solution is the possibility to sense the LET variations using fully digital processing logic. SPICE simulations conducted on IHP's 130-nm CMOS technology have shown that the SET pulsewidth varies by approximately 550 ps over the LET range from 1 to 100 MeV center dot cm(2) center dot mg(-1). The proposed detector is intended for triggering the fault-tolerant mechanisms within a self-adaptive multiprocessing system employed in space. It can be implemented as a standalone detector or integrated in the same chip with the target system.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Marko AndjelkovićORCiDGND, Junchao ChenORCiDGND, Aleksandar SimevskiORCiD, Oliver SchrapeORCiDGND, Miloš KrstićORCiDGND, Rolf KraemerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/TNS.2021.3076400
ISSN:0018-9499
ISSN:1558-1578
Title of parent work (English):IEEE transactions on nuclear science : a publication of the IEEE Nuclear and Plasma Sciences Society
Publisher:Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers
Place of publishing:New York, NY
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/08/15
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/04/25
Tag:(SET) count rate; Particle detector; SET pulsewidth distribution; pulse stretching inverters; single-event transient
Volume:68
Issue:8
Number of pages:10
First page:1772
Last Page:1781
Funding institution:German Research Foundation, Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) through the Project REDOXGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [KR 3576/29-2]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.