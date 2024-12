Lesson Study – Das Spiel

“Lesson Study – The Game” provides an interactive and practice-based introduction to collaborative lesson development using the Lesson Study method. In Lesson Study, a team of 3-6 teachers goes through iterative cycles of different phases: The team identifies challenges in everyday teaching and formulates a research question, they research this question together and plan a lesson, one teacher teaches this lesson while colleagues observe the students’ learning in class, and finally the team reflects on these observations and derives options for action. The board game was developed as part of the “Leistung macht Schule”- initiative (“Excellence in School Education”, LemaS) in Germany and is based on a real Lesson Study process. It can serve both as a first introduction to Lesson Study and as a further training for Lesson Study teams. With an average playing time of 2-3 hours, the game can be played as part of a professional development workshop or independently by teachers without external facilitation. Teams consist of three to six

“Lesson Study – The Game” provides an interactive and practice-based introduction to collaborative lesson development using the Lesson Study method. In Lesson Study, a team of 3-6 teachers goes through iterative cycles of different phases: The team identifies challenges in everyday teaching and formulates a research question, they research this question together and plan a lesson, one teacher teaches this lesson while colleagues observe the students’ learning in class, and finally the team reflects on these observations and derives options for action. The board game was developed as part of the “Leistung macht Schule”- initiative (“Excellence in School Education”, LemaS) in Germany and is based on a real Lesson Study process. It can serve both as a first introduction to Lesson Study and as a further training for Lesson Study teams. With an average playing time of 2-3 hours, the game can be played as part of a professional development workshop or independently by teachers without external facilitation. Teams consist of three to six teachers of all subjects and school levels. No previous experience with Lesson Study is needed. For more information about Lesson Study, visit https://www.uni-potsdam.de/lesson-study/.

