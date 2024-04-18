Establishing the red microalga Porphyridium purpureum as a novel platform for the production of recombinant proteins
Die Etablierung der roten Mikroalge Porphyridium purpureum als neue Platform für die Herstellung rekombinanter Proteine
- Microalgae have been recognized as a promising green production platform for recombinant proteins. The majority of studies on recombinant protein expression have been conducted in the green microalga C. reinhardtii. While promising improvement regarding nuclear transgene expression in this alga has been made, it is still inefficient due to epigenetic silencing, often resulting in low yields that are not competitive with other expressor organisms. Other microalgal species might be better suited for high-level protein expression, but are limited in their availability of molecular tools. The red microalga Porphyridium purpureum recently emerged as candidate for the production of recombinant proteins. It is promising in that transformation vectors are episomally maintained as autonomously replicating plasmids in the nucleus at a high copy number, thus leading to high expression values in this red alga. In this work, we expand the genetic tools for P. purpureum and investigate parameters that govern efficient transgene expression. WeMicroalgae have been recognized as a promising green production platform for recombinant proteins. The majority of studies on recombinant protein expression have been conducted in the green microalga C. reinhardtii. While promising improvement regarding nuclear transgene expression in this alga has been made, it is still inefficient due to epigenetic silencing, often resulting in low yields that are not competitive with other expressor organisms. Other microalgal species might be better suited for high-level protein expression, but are limited in their availability of molecular tools. The red microalga Porphyridium purpureum recently emerged as candidate for the production of recombinant proteins. It is promising in that transformation vectors are episomally maintained as autonomously replicating plasmids in the nucleus at a high copy number, thus leading to high expression values in this red alga. In this work, we expand the genetic tools for P. purpureum and investigate parameters that govern efficient transgene expression. We provide an improved transformation protocol to streamline the generation of transgenic lines in this organism. After being able to efficiently generate transgenic lines, we showed that codon usage is a main determinant of high-level transgene expression, not only at the protein level but also at the level of mRNA accumulation. The optimized expression constructs resulted in YFP accumulation up to an unprecedented 5% of the total soluble protein. Furthermore, we designed new constructs conferring efficient transgene expression into the culture medium, simplifying purification and harvests of recombinant proteins. To further improve transgene expression, we tested endogenous promoters driving the most highly transcribed genes in P. purpureum and found minor increase of YFP accumulation. We employed the previous findings to express complex viral antigens from the hepatitis B virus and the hepatitis C virus in P. purpureum to demonstrate its feasibility as producer of biopharmaceuticals. The viral glycoproteins were successfully produced to high levels and could reach their native confirmation, indicating a functional glycosylation machinery and an appropriate folding environment in this red alga. We could successfully upscale the biomass production of transgenic lines and with that provide enough material for immunization trials in mice that were performed in collaboration. These trials showed no toxicity of neither the biomass nor the purified antigens, and, additionally, the algal-produced antigens were able to elicit a strong and specific immune response. The results presented in this work pave the way for P. purpureum as a new promising producer organism for biopharmaceuticals in the microalgal field.…
- Biotechnologisch hergestellte Proteine (rekombinante Proteine), wie zum Beispiel monoklonale Antikörper, Insulin oder diverse Impfstoffe, spielen heutzutage eine immer wichtigere Rolle bei der Bekämpfung von Krankheiten. Diese werden hauptsächlich aus genetisch veränderten humanen Zelllinien hergestellt. Die Produktion ist allerdings sehr teuer, anfällig für Kontaminationen und nicht nachhaltig. Als Alternative dazu können Mikroalgen benutzt werden, die viel günstiger kultiviert werden können und viele Vorteile bezüglich des ökologischen Aspekts bieten. Die bisherige Forschung an Mikroalgen als Plattform für die Herstellung rekombinanter Proteine konzentriert sich vor allem auf die grüne Mikroalge Chlamydomonas reinhardtii. Doch vor allem die geringe Proteinausbeute macht diese Alge nicht zum idealen Expressionsorganismus. Kürzlich wurde die rote Mikroalge Porphyridium purpureum als vielversprechende Kandidatin für die Produktion rekombinanter Proteine identifiziert. Besonders interessant ist, dass diese Alge rekombinante ProteineBiotechnologisch hergestellte Proteine (rekombinante Proteine), wie zum Beispiel monoklonale Antikörper, Insulin oder diverse Impfstoffe, spielen heutzutage eine immer wichtigere Rolle bei der Bekämpfung von Krankheiten. Diese werden hauptsächlich aus genetisch veränderten humanen Zelllinien hergestellt. Die Produktion ist allerdings sehr teuer, anfällig für Kontaminationen und nicht nachhaltig. Als Alternative dazu können Mikroalgen benutzt werden, die viel günstiger kultiviert werden können und viele Vorteile bezüglich des ökologischen Aspekts bieten. Die bisherige Forschung an Mikroalgen als Plattform für die Herstellung rekombinanter Proteine konzentriert sich vor allem auf die grüne Mikroalge Chlamydomonas reinhardtii. Doch vor allem die geringe Proteinausbeute macht diese Alge nicht zum idealen Expressionsorganismus. Kürzlich wurde die rote Mikroalge Porphyridium purpureum als vielversprechende Kandidatin für die Produktion rekombinanter Proteine identifiziert. Besonders interessant ist, dass diese Alge rekombinante Proteine in einem hohen Maß exprimiert. Diese Arbeit beschäftigt sich mit dem Potenzial von Porphyridium purpureum als relativ unerforschte Alge. Es wurden neue genetische Werkzeuge entwickelt und verschiedene Faktoren untersucht, die die Expression von eingebrachten Genen beeinflussen. Durch Optimierung dieser Parameter konnten wir die Proteinausbeute eines gelb fluoreszierenden Proteins auf 5% des löslichen Gesamtproteins steigern. Wir haben das gewonnene Wissen genutzt, um jeweils ein Oberflächenprotein vom Hepatitis B Virus und vom Hepatitis C Virus in dieser roten Mikroalge herzustellen. Diese können als möglicher zukünftiger Impfstoff benutzt werden. Wir konnten zeigen, dass beide Proteine korrekt und in hoher Menge in Porphyridium purpureum hergestellt werden. Anschließend wurden die hergestellten Proteine auf ihre Wirksamkeit und Verträglichkeit an Mäusen getestet. Dabei wurde gezeigt, dass (i) Porphyridium purpureum nicht giftig ist und auch keine giftigen Produkte produziert und (ii) die produzierten Proteine eine effektive Immunantwort gegen die Viren induzieren. Mit dieser Arbeit wurde das Fundament für die biotechnologische Anwendung dieser roten Mikroalge gelegt. Die Ergebnisse dieser Studie zeigen, dass P. purpureum eine vielversprechende Mikroalgenart für die Produktion von biopharmazeutischen Proteinen ist.…
Alexander Hammel
urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-632709
https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-63270
Ralph Bock, Olaf Kruse, Jörg Nickelsen
Ralph Bock
Doctoral Thesis
English
2024
Universität Potsdam
Universität Potsdam
2024/03/04
2024/04/18
|Biotechnologie; Mikroalgen; Untereinheitenimpfstoff
biotechnology; microalgae; subunit vaccine
ix, 159
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International