Schließen

Identification of novel genes involved in hyperglycemia in mice

  • Current attempts to prevent and manage type 2 diabetes have been moderately effective, and a better understanding of the molecular roots of this complex disease is important to develop more successful and precise treatment options. Recently, we initiated the collective diabetes cross, where four mouse inbred strains differing in their diabetes susceptibility were crossed with the obese and diabetes-prone NZO strain and identified the quantitative trait loci (QTL) Nidd13/NZO, a genomic region on chromosome 13 that correlates with hyperglycemia in NZO allele carriers compared to B6 controls. Subsequent analysis of the critical region, harboring 644 genes, included expression studies in pancreatic islets of congenic Nidd13/NZO mice, integration of single-cell data from parental NZO and B6 islets as well as haplotype analysis. Finally, of the five genes (Acot12, S100z, Ankrd55, Rnf180, and Iqgap2) within the polymorphic haplotype block that are differently expressed in islets of B6 compared to NZO mice, we identified theCurrent attempts to prevent and manage type 2 diabetes have been moderately effective, and a better understanding of the molecular roots of this complex disease is important to develop more successful and precise treatment options. Recently, we initiated the collective diabetes cross, where four mouse inbred strains differing in their diabetes susceptibility were crossed with the obese and diabetes-prone NZO strain and identified the quantitative trait loci (QTL) Nidd13/NZO, a genomic region on chromosome 13 that correlates with hyperglycemia in NZO allele carriers compared to B6 controls. Subsequent analysis of the critical region, harboring 644 genes, included expression studies in pancreatic islets of congenic Nidd13/NZO mice, integration of single-cell data from parental NZO and B6 islets as well as haplotype analysis. Finally, of the five genes (Acot12, S100z, Ankrd55, Rnf180, and Iqgap2) within the polymorphic haplotype block that are differently expressed in islets of B6 compared to NZO mice, we identified the calcium-binding protein S100z gene to affect islet cell proliferation as well as apoptosis when overexpressed in MINE cells. In summary, we define S100z as the most striking gene to be causal for the diabetes QTL Nidd13/NZO by affecting beta-cell proliferation and apoptosis. Thus, S100z is an entirely novel diabetes gene regulating islet cell function.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Wenke JonasGND, Oliver Kluth, Anett Helms, Sarah Voss, Markus JahnertORCiD, Pascal GottmannORCiD, Thilo SpeckmannORCiD, Birgit KnebelORCiD, Alexandra ChadtORCiDGND, Hadi Al-HasaniGND, Annette SchürmannORCiDGND, Heike VogelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms23063205
ISSN:1661-6596
ISSN:1422-0067
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35328627
Title of parent work (English):International journal of molecular sciences
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/16
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/04/12
Tag:QTL; apoptosis; beta-cell; diabetes; proliferation
Volume:23
Issue:6
Article number:3205
Number of pages:13
Funding institution:German Ministry of Education and Research and the State of Brandenburg; [82DZD00302]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research; Foundation) [491394008]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.