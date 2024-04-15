Schließen

Efficient and accurate identification of protein complexes from protein-protein interaction networks based on the clustering coefficient

  Identification of protein complexes from protein-protein interaction (PPI) networks is a key problem in PPI mining, solved by parameter-dependent approaches that suffer from small recall rates. Here we introduce GCC-v, a family of efficient, parameter-free algorithms to accurately predict protein complexes using the (weighted) clustering coefficient of proteins in PPI networks. Through comparative analyses with gold standards and PPI networks from Escherichia coli, Saccharomyces cerevisiae, and Homo sapiens, we demonstrate that GCC-v outperforms twelve state-of-the-art approaches for identification of protein complexes with respect to twelve performance measures in at least 85.71% of scenarios. We also show that GCC-v results in the exact recovery of similar to 35% of protein complexes in a pan-plant PPI network and discover 144 new protein complexes in Arabidopsis thaliana, with high support from GO semantic similarity. Our results indicate that findings from GCC-v are robust to network perturbations, which has direct implications to assess the impact of the PPI network quality on the predicted protein complexes. (C) 2021 The Author(s). Published by Elsevier B.V. on behalf of Research Network of Computational and Structural Biotechnology.

Metadaten
Author details:Sara OmranianORCiDGND, Angela Angeleska, Zoran NikoloskiORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.csbj.2021.09.014
ISSN:2001-0370
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34630943
Title of parent work (English):Computational and structural biotechnology journal
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/09/20
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/04/15
Tag:Network clustering; Protein complexes; Protein-protein interaction; Species comparison
Volume:19
Number of pages:9
First page:5255
Last Page:5263
Funding institution:European UnionEuropean Commission [739582, 664620]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

