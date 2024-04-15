Excitons dominate the emission from PM6
- Non-fullerene acceptors (NFAs) are far more emissive than their fullerene-based counterparts. Here, we study the spectral properties of photocurrent generation and recombination of the blend of the donor polymer PM6 with the NFA Y6. We find that the radiative recombination of free charges is almost entirely due to the re-occupation and decay of Y6 singlet excitons, but that this pathway contributes less than 1% to the total recombination. As such, the open-circuit voltage of the PM6:Y6 blend is determined by the energetics and kinetics of the charge-transfer (CT) state. Moreover, we find that no information on the energetics of the CT state manifold can be gained from the low-energy tail of the photovoltaic external quantum efficiency spectrum, which is dominated by the excitation spectrum of the Y6 exciton. We, finally, estimate the charge-separated state to lie only 120 meV below the Y6 singlet exciton energy, meaning that this blend indeed represents a high-efficiency system with a low energetic offset.
