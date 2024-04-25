Schließen

Heteromeric HSFA2/HSFA3 complexes drive transcriptional memory after heat stress in Arabidopsis

  • Adaptive plasticity in stress responses is a key element of plant survival strategies. For instance, moderate heat stress (HS) primes a plant to acquire thermotolerance, which allows subsequent survival of more severe HS conditions. Acquired thermotolerance is actively maintained over several days (HS memory) and involves the sustained induction of memory-related genes. Here we show that FORGETTER3/ HEAT SHOCK TRANSCRIPTION FACTOR A3 (FGT3/HSFA3) is specifically required for physiological HS memory and maintaining high memory-gene expression during the days following a HS exposure. HSFA3 mediates HS memory by direct transcriptional activation of memory-related genes after return to normal growth temperatures. HSFA3 binds HSFA2, and in vivo both proteins form heteromeric complexes with additional HSFs. Our results indicate that only complexes containing both HSFA2 and HSFA3 efficiently promote transcriptional memory by positively influencing histone H3 lysine 4 (H3K4) hyper-methylation. In summary, our work defines the major HSFAdaptive plasticity in stress responses is a key element of plant survival strategies. For instance, moderate heat stress (HS) primes a plant to acquire thermotolerance, which allows subsequent survival of more severe HS conditions. Acquired thermotolerance is actively maintained over several days (HS memory) and involves the sustained induction of memory-related genes. Here we show that FORGETTER3/ HEAT SHOCK TRANSCRIPTION FACTOR A3 (FGT3/HSFA3) is specifically required for physiological HS memory and maintaining high memory-gene expression during the days following a HS exposure. HSFA3 mediates HS memory by direct transcriptional activation of memory-related genes after return to normal growth temperatures. HSFA3 binds HSFA2, and in vivo both proteins form heteromeric complexes with additional HSFs. Our results indicate that only complexes containing both HSFA2 and HSFA3 efficiently promote transcriptional memory by positively influencing histone H3 lysine 4 (H3K4) hyper-methylation. In summary, our work defines the major HSF complex controlling transcriptional memory and elucidates the in vivo dynamics of HSF complexes during somatic stress memory. Moderate heat stress primes plants to acquire tolerance to subsequent, more severe heat stress. Here the authors show that the HSFA3 transcription factor forms a heteromeric complex with HSFA2 to sustain activated transcription of genes required for acquired thermotolerance by promoting H3K4 hyper-methylation.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Thomas FriedrichORCiDGND, Vicky OberkoflerORCiDGND, Inês TrindadeORCiD, Simone AltmannGND, Krzysztof BrzezinkaGND, Jörn S. LämkeORCiDGND, Michal GorkaORCiD, Christian KappelORCiDGND, Ewelina SokolowskaORCiD, Aleksandra SkiryczORCiDGND, Alexander GrafORCiD, Isabel BäurleORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23786-6
ISSN:2041-1723
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34103516
Title of parent work (English):Nature Communications
Publisher:Nature Publishing Group UK
Place of publishing:[London]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/08
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/04/25
Volume:12
Issue:1
Article number:3426
Number of pages:15
Funding institution:Sofja-Kovalevskaja-Award (Alexander-von-Humboldt-Foundation); Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [CRC973]; European Research Council (ERC CoG)European Research Council (ERC) [725295]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.