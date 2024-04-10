Regional factors as determinants of employees’ training participation
- Although the literature on the determinants of training has considered individual and firm-related characteristics, it has generally neglected regional factors. This is surprising, given the fact that labour markets differ by regions. Regional factors are often ignored because (both in Germany and abroad) many data sets covering training information do not include detailed geographical identifiers that would allow a merging of information on the regional level. The regional identifiers of the National Educational Panel Study (Starting Cohort 6) offer opportunities to advance research on several regional factors. This article summarizes the results from two studies that exploit these unique opportunities to investigate the relationship between training participation and (a) the local level of firm competition for workers within specific sectors of the economy and (b) the regional supply of training measured as the number of firms offering courses or seminars for potential training participants.
|Author details:
|Katja GörlitzGND, Sylvi RzepkaORCiDGND, Marcus TammGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-031-27007-9_15
|ISBN:
|978-3-031-27006-2
|ISBN:
|978-3-031-27007-9
|Title of parent work (English):
|Education, competence development and career trajectories
|Publisher:
|Springer International Publishing
|Place of publishing:
|Cham
|Editor(s):
|Sabine Weinert, Gwendolin Josephine Blossfeld, Hans-Peter Blossfeld
|Publication type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2023/04/14
|Publication year:
|2023
|Release date:
|2024/04/10
|Tag:
|National Educational Panel Study (starting cohort 6); local employer density; regional determinants; training participation; training supply
|Number of pages:
|9
|First page:
|337
|Last Page:
|345
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|Peer review:
|Nicht ermittelbar
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International