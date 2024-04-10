Schließen

Regional factors as determinants of employees’ training participation

  • Although the literature on the determinants of training has considered individual and firm-related characteristics, it has generally neglected regional factors. This is surprising, given the fact that labour markets differ by regions. Regional factors are often ignored because (both in Germany and abroad) many data sets covering training information do not include detailed geographical identifiers that would allow a merging of information on the regional level. The regional identifiers of the National Educational Panel Study (Starting Cohort 6) offer opportunities to advance research on several regional factors. This article summarizes the results from two studies that exploit these unique opportunities to investigate the relationship between training participation and (a) the local level of firm competition for workers within specific sectors of the economy and (b) the regional supply of training measured as the number of firms offering courses or seminars for potential training participants.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Katja GörlitzGND, Sylvi RzepkaORCiDGND, Marcus TammGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-031-27007-9_15
ISBN:978-3-031-27006-2
ISBN:978-3-031-27007-9
Title of parent work (English):Education, competence development and career trajectories
Publisher:Springer International Publishing
Place of publishing:Cham
Editor(s):Sabine Weinert, Gwendolin Josephine Blossfeld, Hans-Peter Blossfeld
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/04/14
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/04/10
Tag:National Educational Panel Study (starting cohort 6); local employer density; regional determinants; training participation; training supply
Number of pages:9
First page:337
Last Page:345
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.