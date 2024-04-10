Schließen

Income inequality and taxes

  • Economic literature offers several distinct explanations for the raising income inequality observed in several countries. In the debate about the causes of inequality a growing strand of research focuses on the effects of taxation on income inequality. We contribute to this literature by providing a systematic empirical account of the relationship between income inequality and personal income taxation (PIT) for a set of countries over the period 1981–2005. In order to take alternative explanations into account and to isolate the effects of tax progressivity, we include a wide range of control variables. We address potential reverse causality between inequality and PIT by using the variation in tax schedules of neighbouring countries. Our results confirm a statistically significant negative association between the progressivity of PIT and income inequality. Overall, we find that especially the average and the marginal tax rate have the potential to reduce income inequality. This finding is qualitatively robust across various differentEconomic literature offers several distinct explanations for the raising income inequality observed in several countries. In the debate about the causes of inequality a growing strand of research focuses on the effects of taxation on income inequality. We contribute to this literature by providing a systematic empirical account of the relationship between income inequality and personal income taxation (PIT) for a set of countries over the period 1981–2005. In order to take alternative explanations into account and to isolate the effects of tax progressivity, we include a wide range of control variables. We address potential reverse causality between inequality and PIT by using the variation in tax schedules of neighbouring countries. Our results confirm a statistically significant negative association between the progressivity of PIT and income inequality. Overall, we find that especially the average and the marginal tax rate have the potential to reduce income inequality. This finding is qualitatively robust across various different empirical specifications.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ulrich EydamORCiDGND, Hannes QualoORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/13504851.2023.2208328
ISSN:1350-4851
ISSN:1466-4291
Title of parent work (English):Applied economics letters
Subtitle (English):an empirical assessment
Publisher:Routledge
Place of publishing:Abingdon
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/05/10
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/04/10
Tag:income inequality; instrumental variables; personal income taxation; tax progressivity
Number of pages:8
First page:1
Last Page:8
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.