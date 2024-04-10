Loss aversion in social image concerns
- Does loss aversion apply to social image concerns? In a laboratory experiment, we first induce social image in a relevant domain, intelligence, through public ranking. In a second stage, subjects experience a change in rank and are offered scope for lying to improve their final, also publicly reported rank. Subjects who care about social image and experience a decline in rank lie more than those experiencing gains. Moreover, we document a discontinuity in lying behavior when moving from rank losses to gains. Our results are in line with loss aversion in social image concerns.
|Vasilisa PetrishchevaORCiDGND, Gerhard RienerORCiDGND, Hannah Schildberg-HörischGND
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s10683-022-09782-7
|1386-4157
|1573-6938
|Experimental economics : a journal of the Economic Science Association
|Springer Science + Business Media B.V.
|Dordrecht
|Article
|English
|2021/12/21
|2021
|2024/04/10
|laboratory experiment; loss aversion; lying behavior; social image concerns
|26
|3
|24
|622
|645
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International