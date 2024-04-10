Schließen

Loss aversion in social image concerns

  • Does loss aversion apply to social image concerns? In a laboratory experiment, we first induce social image in a relevant domain, intelligence, through public ranking. In a second stage, subjects experience a change in rank and are offered scope for lying to improve their final, also publicly reported rank. Subjects who care about social image and experience a decline in rank lie more than those experiencing gains. Moreover, we document a discontinuity in lying behavior when moving from rank losses to gains. Our results are in line with loss aversion in social image concerns.

Metadaten
Author details:Vasilisa PetrishchevaORCiDGND, Gerhard RienerORCiDGND, Hannah Schildberg-HörischGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10683-022-09782-7
ISSN:1386-4157
ISSN:1573-6938
Title of parent work (English):Experimental economics : a journal of the Economic Science Association
Publisher:Springer Science + Business Media B.V.
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/21
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/04/10
Tag:laboratory experiment; loss aversion; lying behavior; social image concerns
Volume:26
Issue:3
Number of pages:24
First page:622
Last Page:645
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

