Does education affect attitudes towards immigration?
- Using data from the German Socio-Economic Panel and exploiting the staggered implementation of a compulsory schooling reform in West Germany, this article finds that an additional year of schooling lowers the probability of being very concerned about immigration to Germany by around six percentage points (20 percent). Furthermore, our findings imply significant spillovers from maternal education to immigration attitudes of her offspring. While we find no evidence for returns to education within a range of labor market outcomes, higher social trust appears to be an important mechanism behind our findings.
|Author details:
|Shushanik MargaryanORCiDGND, Annemarie Paul, Thomas SiedlerGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3368/jhr.56.2.0318-9372R1
|ISSN:
|0022-166X
|ISSN:
|1548-8004
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of human resources
|Publisher:
|University of Wisconsin Press
|Place of publishing:
|Madison
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/03/25
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/04/10
|Volume:
|56
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|34
|First page:
|446
|Last Page:
|479
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert