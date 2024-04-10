Schließen

JUE insight : ticket to paradise?

  • This paper provides novel evidence on the impact of public transport subsidies on air pollution. We obtain causal estimates by leveraging a unique policy intervention in Germany that temporarily reduced nationwide prices for regional public transport to a monthly flat rate price of 9 Euros. Using DiD estimation strategies on air pollutant data, we show that this intervention causally reduced a benchmark air pollution index by more than eight percent and, after its termination, increased again. Our results illustrate that public transport subsidies – especially in the context of spatially constrained cities – offer a viable alternative for policymakers and city planers to improve air quality, which has been shown to crucially affect health outcomes.

Metadaten
Author details:Niklas GohlORCiDGND, Philipp SchrauthORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jue.2024.103643
ISSN:0094-1190
Title of parent work (English):Journal of urban economics
Subtitle (English):the effect of a public transport subsidy on air quality
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/02/13
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/04/10
Article number:103643
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert

