House price expectations

  • This study examines short-, medium-, and long-run price expectations in housing markets. At the heart of our analysis is the combination of data from a tailored in-person household survey, past sale offerings, satellite imagery on developable land, and an information treatment (RCT). As novel finding, we show that price expectations show no evidence for momentum-effects in the long run. We also do not find much evidence for behavioural biases in expectations related to individual housing tenure decisions. Confirming existing findings, we find momentum-effects in the short-run and that individuals, to a limited extend, use aggregate price information to update local expectations. Lastly, we provide suggestive evidence corroborating existing findings that expectations are relevant for portfolio choice.

Author details:Niklas GohlORCiDGND, Peter HaanORCiDGND, Claus MichelsenORCiDGND, Felix WeinhardtGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jebo.2023.12.015
ISSN:0167-2681
Title of parent work (English):Journal of economic behavior & organization
Publisher:Elsevier
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/12/22
Publication year:2023
