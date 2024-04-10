Schließen

Sustainable digital sovereignty

  • This study is dedicated to the interdependencies between digital sovereignty and sustainable digitalization, which need to be explicitly linked to an increasing degree in political discourse, academia, and societal debates. Digital skills are the prerequisites for shaping digitalization in the interest of society and sustainable development.

Metadaten
Author details:Bianca Herlo, André Ullrich, Gergana VladovaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34669/WI.WS/32
ISSN:2748-5587
Title of parent work (English):Weizenbaum series
Subtitle (English):interdependencies between sustainable digitalization and digital sovereignty
Publisher:Weizenbaum Institute for the Networked Society - the German Internet Institute
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Year of first publication:2023
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/04/09
Tag:digital sovereignty
Volume:32
Number of pages:39
Funding institution:Federal Ministry of Education and Research of Germany (BMBF)
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

