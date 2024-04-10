Sustainable digital sovereignty
- This study is dedicated to the interdependencies between digital sovereignty and sustainable digitalization, which need to be explicitly linked to an increasing degree in political discourse, academia, and societal debates. Digital skills are the prerequisites for shaping digitalization in the interest of society and sustainable development.
|Bianca Herlo, André Ullrich, Gergana VladovaORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.34669/WI.WS/32
|2748-5587
|Weizenbaum series
|interdependencies between sustainable digitalization and digital sovereignty
|Weizenbaum Institute for the Networked Society - the German Internet Institute
|Berlin
|Working Paper
|English
|2023
|2023
|2024/04/09
|digital sovereignty
|32
|39
|Federal Ministry of Education and Research of Germany (BMBF)
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
