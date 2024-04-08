Schließen

Folgen eines höheren CO2-Preises in der EU

  • Damit die EU ihre ambitionierten Klimaschutzziele erreichen kann, werden die Preise für Treibhausgasemissionen in den nächsten Jahren spürbar steigen. Das hat ökonomische Auswirkungen für die EU-Mitgliedsländer, aber auch den Rest der Welt. Einzelne Sektoren und auch Volkswirtschaften werden davon unterschiedlich stark getroffen.
  • If the EU is to achieve its ambitious climate protection targets, prices for greenhouse gas emissions will rise noticeably in the next few years. This has economic implications not only for the EU member countries, but also for the rest of the world. This article presents the results of simulations covering 141 countries/regions and 65 economic sectors. The economic impact of the EU increasing its carbon price by $50 is calculated. In addition to the effects on real GDP and sectoral production, the consequences for the volume of emissions are also calculated. The carbon price increase is found to effectively bring down emissions, though with non-negligible leakage effects and at very heterogenous costs, both across countries and across sectors.

Metadaten
Author details:Hendrik Mahlkow, Thieß Petersen, Joschka WannerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10273-021-3048-5
ISSN:0043-6275
ISSN:1613-978X
Title of parent work (German):Wirtschaftsdienst
Subtitle (German):wer gewinnt, wer verliert?
Publisher:ZBW
Place of publishing:Hamburg
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2021/11/18
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/04/08
Volume:101
Issue:11
Number of pages:8
First page:870
Last Page:877
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 07 Publizistische Medien, Journalismus, Verlagswesen / 070 Publizistische Medien, Journalismus, Verlagswesen
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:F International Economics / F1 Trade / F18 Trade and Environment
Q Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Q5 Environmental Economics / Q54 Climate; Natural Disasters; Global Warming
Q Agricultural and Natural Resource Economics; Environmental and Ecological Economics / Q5 Environmental Economics / Q56 Environment and Development; Environment and Trade; Sustainability; Environmental Accounting; Environmental Equity; Population Growth
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

