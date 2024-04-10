Neuropeptide Y modifies a part of diencephalic catecholamine but not indolamine metabolism in chicks depending on feeding status

The role of the monoaminergic system in the feeding behavior of neonatal chicks has been reported, but the functional relationship between the metabolism of monoamines and appetite-related neuropeptides is still unclear. This study aimed to investigate the changes in catecholamine and indolamine metabolism in response to the central action of neuropeptide Y (NPY) in different feeding statuses and the underlying mechanisms. In Experiment 1, the diencephalic concentrations of amino acids and monoamines following the intracerebroventricular (ICV) injection of NPY (375 pmol/10 mu l/chick), saline solution under ad libitum, and fasting conditions for 30 min were determined. Central NPY significantly decreased L-tyrosine concentration, the precursor of catecholamines under feeding condition, but not under fasting condition. Central NPY significantly increased dopamine metabolites, including 3,4-dihydroxyphenylacetic acid and homovanillic acid (HVA). The concentration of 3-methoxy-4-hydroxyphenylglycol was significantly reduced under feeding

The role of the monoaminergic system in the feeding behavior of neonatal chicks has been reported, but the functional relationship between the metabolism of monoamines and appetite-related neuropeptides is still unclear. This study aimed to investigate the changes in catecholamine and indolamine metabolism in response to the central action of neuropeptide Y (NPY) in different feeding statuses and the underlying mechanisms. In Experiment 1, the diencephalic concentrations of amino acids and monoamines following the intracerebroventricular (ICV) injection of NPY (375 pmol/10 mu l/chick), saline solution under ad libitum, and fasting conditions for 30 min were determined. Central NPY significantly decreased L-tyrosine concentration, the precursor of catecholamines under feeding condition, but not under fasting condition. Central NPY significantly increased dopamine metabolites, including 3,4-dihydroxyphenylacetic acid and homovanillic acid (HVA). The concentration of 3-methoxy-4-hydroxyphenylglycol was significantly reduced under feeding condition, but did not change under fasting condition by NPY. However, no effects of NPY on indolamine metabolism were found in either feeding status. Therefore, the mechanism of action of catecholamines with central NPY under feeding condition was elucidated in Experiment 2. Central NPY significantly attenuated diencephalic gene expression of catecholaminergic synthetic enzymes, such as tyrosine hydroxylase, L-aromatic amino acid decarboxylase, and GTP cyclohydrolase I after 30 min of feeding. In Experiment 3, co-injection of alpha-methyl-L-tyrosine, an inhibitor of tyrosine hydroxylase with NPY, moderately attenuated the orexigenic effect of NPY, accompanied by a significant positive correlation between food intake and HVA levels. In Experiment 4, there was a significant interaction between NPY and clorgyline, an inhibitor of monoamine oxidase A with ICV co-injection which implies that co-existence of NPY and clorgyline enhances the orexigenic effect of NPY. In conclusion, central NPY modifies a part of catecholamine metabolism, which is illustrated by the involvement of dopamine transmission and metabolism under feeding but not fasting conditions.

