Sphingosine 1-phosphate metabolism and insulin signaling

  • Insulin is the main anabolic hormone secreted by 13-cells of the pancreas stimulating the assimilation and storage of glucose in muscle and fat cells. It modulates the postprandial balance of carbohydrates, lipids and proteins via enhancing lipogenesis, glycogen and protein synthesis and suppressing glucose generation and its release from the liver. Resistance to insulin is a severe metabolic disorder related to a diminished response of peripheral tissues to the insulin action and signaling. This leads to a disturbed glucose homeostasis that precedes the onset of type 2 diabetes (T2D), a disease reaching epidemic proportions. A large number of studies reported an association between elevated circulating fatty acids and the development of insulin resistance. The increased fatty acid lipid flux results in the accumulation of lipid droplets in a variety of tissues. However, lipid intermediates such as diacylglycerols and ceramides are also formed in response to elevated fatty acid levels. These bioactive lipids have been associated withInsulin is the main anabolic hormone secreted by 13-cells of the pancreas stimulating the assimilation and storage of glucose in muscle and fat cells. It modulates the postprandial balance of carbohydrates, lipids and proteins via enhancing lipogenesis, glycogen and protein synthesis and suppressing glucose generation and its release from the liver. Resistance to insulin is a severe metabolic disorder related to a diminished response of peripheral tissues to the insulin action and signaling. This leads to a disturbed glucose homeostasis that precedes the onset of type 2 diabetes (T2D), a disease reaching epidemic proportions. A large number of studies reported an association between elevated circulating fatty acids and the development of insulin resistance. The increased fatty acid lipid flux results in the accumulation of lipid droplets in a variety of tissues. However, lipid intermediates such as diacylglycerols and ceramides are also formed in response to elevated fatty acid levels. These bioactive lipids have been associated with the pathogenesis of insulin resistance. More recently, sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P), another bioactive sphingolipid derivative, has also been shown to increase in T2D and obesity. Although many studies propose a protective role of S1P metabolism on insulin signaling in peripheral tissues, other studies suggest a causal role of S1P on insulin resistance. In this review, we critically summarize the current state of knowledge of S1P metabolism and its modulating role on insulin resistance. A particular emphasis is placed on S1P and insulin signaling in hepatocytes, skeletal muscle cells, adipocytes and pancreatic 13-cells. In particular, modulation of receptors and enzymes that regulate S1P metabolism can be considered as a new therapeutic option for the treatment of insulin resistance and T2D.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Dominik WiggerGND, Fabian SchumacherORCiDGND, Sibylle Schneider-SchauliesORCiD, Burkhard KleuserORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cellsig.2021.109959
ISSN:0898-6568
ISSN:1873-3913
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33631318
Title of parent work (English):Cellular signalling
Publisher:Elsevier Science
Place of publishing:Amsterdam [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/04/09
Tag:Adipocytes; Hepatocytes; Insulin resistance; Skeletal muscle cells; Sphingolipids; Type 2 diabetes
Volume:82
Article number:109959
Number of pages:16
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

