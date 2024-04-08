Innovation in organizations: learning, unlearning, and intentional forgetting

We welcome you to the 53rd Hawaii International Conference on System Sciences (HICSS) conference. After joining with Intentional Forgetting Minitrack last year, this is the fourth year of the Organizational Learning Minitrack. We add Unlearning, and Intentional Forgetting to proudly bring you the latest research focused on organizational learning issues within the Knowledge Innovation and Entrepreneurial Systems Track. The ability to update, change and use current knowledge effectively, especially in light of the ongoing knowledge explosion, can be costly for any organization. Organizations that consider themselves “learning” or “knowledge-based” organizations must develop a competent workforce using KM strategies. Success in organizations involves developing a variety of human factors for changing competencies. With technological change, modification and revisions, many skills require updating for a competitive advantage in the marketplace. The focus on new techniques and insights into how individuals and organizations use their

We welcome you to the 53rd Hawaii International Conference on System Sciences (HICSS) conference. After joining with Intentional Forgetting Minitrack last year, this is the fourth year of the Organizational Learning Minitrack. We add Unlearning, and Intentional Forgetting to proudly bring you the latest research focused on organizational learning issues within the Knowledge Innovation and Entrepreneurial Systems Track. The ability to update, change and use current knowledge effectively, especially in light of the ongoing knowledge explosion, can be costly for any organization. Organizations that consider themselves “learning” or “knowledge-based” organizations must develop a competent workforce using KM strategies. Success in organizations involves developing a variety of human factors for changing competencies. With technological change, modification and revisions, many skills require updating for a competitive advantage in the marketplace. The focus on new techniques and insights into how individuals and organizations use their knowledge is our focus for the improvement of organizational learning in this Minitrack.

…