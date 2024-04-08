Schließen

Innovation in organizations: learning, unlearning, and intentional forgetting

  • We welcome you to the 53rd Hawaii International Conference on System Sciences (HICSS) conference. After joining with Intentional Forgetting Minitrack last year, this is the fourth year of the Organizational Learning Minitrack. We add Unlearning, and Intentional Forgetting to proudly bring you the latest research focused on organizational learning issues within the Knowledge Innovation and Entrepreneurial Systems Track. The ability to update, change and use current knowledge effectively, especially in light of the ongoing knowledge explosion, can be costly for any organization. Organizations that consider themselves “learning” or “knowledge-based” organizations must develop a competent workforce using KM strategies. Success in organizations involves developing a variety of human factors for changing competencies. With technological change, modification and revisions, many skills require updating for a competitive advantage in the marketplace. The focus on new techniques and insights into how individuals and organizations use theirWe welcome you to the 53rd Hawaii International Conference on System Sciences (HICSS) conference. After joining with Intentional Forgetting Minitrack last year, this is the fourth year of the Organizational Learning Minitrack. We add Unlearning, and Intentional Forgetting to proudly bring you the latest research focused on organizational learning issues within the Knowledge Innovation and Entrepreneurial Systems Track. The ability to update, change and use current knowledge effectively, especially in light of the ongoing knowledge explosion, can be costly for any organization. Organizations that consider themselves “learning” or “knowledge-based” organizations must develop a competent workforce using KM strategies. Success in organizations involves developing a variety of human factors for changing competencies. With technological change, modification and revisions, many skills require updating for a competitive advantage in the marketplace. The focus on new techniques and insights into how individuals and organizations use their knowledge is our focus for the improvement of organizational learning in this Minitrack.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Julee Hafner, Christof ThimORCiDGND
Handle:http://hdl.handle.net/10125/64329
ISBN:978-099813315-7
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of the 55th Hawaii International Conference on System Sciences (HICSS)
Publisher:University of Hawai’i at Manoa Hamilton Library
Place of publishing:Honolulu, HI
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/07
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/04/08
Number of pages:2
First page:4784
Last Page:4785
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.