Knowledge, innovation and entrepreneurial systems track innovation in organizations

  We welcome you to the 54th Hawaii International Conference on System Sciences (HICSS-54) conference. This is the fifth year for the Organizational Learning Minitrack which has had the usual growing pains: two years ago, we added the topic of Unlearning and joined with the Intentional Forgetting Minitrack - as these topics are all organizationally-based knowledge management issues. We proudly bring you the latest research focused on the methods to develop and maintain organizational learning within the Knowledge Innovation and Entrepreneurial Systems Track. The ability to update, change and use current knowledge effectively, especially in light of the ongoing knowledge explosion, can be costly for any organization. Organizations that consider themselves "learning" or "knowledge-based" organizations must develop a competent workforce using KM strategies. Success in organizations involves developing a variety of human factors for changing competencies. With technological change, modification and revisions, many skills require updating for a competitive advantage in the marketplace. The focus on new techniques and insights into how individuals and organizations use their knowledge is our focus for the improvement of organizational learning in this Minitrack.

Metadaten
Author details:Julee Hafner, Christof ThimORCiDGND
Handle:http://hdl.handle.net/10125/71231
ISBN:978-0-9981331-4-0
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of the 54th Hawaii International Conference on System Sciences
Subtitle (English):learning, unlearning, and intentional forgetting
Publisher:University of Hawai'i at Manoa, Hamilton Library
Place of publishing:Honolulu, HI
Editor(s):Tung Bui
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/05
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/04/08
Number of pages:2
First page:5046
Last Page:5047
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

