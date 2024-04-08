Schließen

Equilibrium selection in infinitely repeated games with communication

  • The present paper proposes a novel approach for equilibrium selection in the infinitely repeated prisoner’s dilemma where players can communicate before choosing their strategies. This approach yields a critical discount factor that makes different predictions for cooperation than the usually considered sub-game perfect or risk dominance critical discount factors. In laboratory experiments, we find that our factor is useful for predicting cooperation. For payoff changes where the usually considered factors and our factor make different predictions, the observed cooperation is consistent with the predictions based on our factor.

Metadaten
Author details:Maximilian AndresORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-631800
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-63180
ISSN:2628-653X
Title of parent work (English):CEPA Discussion Papers
Publication series (Volume number):CEPA Discussion Papers (75)
Publication type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/04/05
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/04/05
Tag:communication; cooperation; infinitely repeated game; machine learning
Issue:75
Number of pages:38
RVK - Regensburg classification:QH 435, QC 020
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Center for Economic Policy Analysis (CEPA)
Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
JEL classification:C Mathematical and Quantitative Methods / C7 Game Theory and Bargaining Theory / C73 Stochastic and Dynamic Games; Evolutionary Games; Repeated Games
C Mathematical and Quantitative Methods / C9 Design of Experiments / C92 Laboratory, Group Behavior
D Microeconomics / D8 Information, Knowledge, and Uncertainty / D83 Search; Learning; Information and Knowledge; Communication; Belief
Peer review:Nicht referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

