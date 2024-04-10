Schließen

We and AI

Metadaten
Author details:Emilija GagrčinORCiDGND, Nadja Schaetz, Niklas Rakowski, Roland Toth, André Renz, Gergana VladovaORCiDGND, Martin EmmerORCiDGND
Handle:https://www.weizenbaum-library.de/handle/id/147
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34669/wi/1
Subtitle (English):living in a datafied world : experiences & attitudes of young Europeans
Publisher:Weizenbaum Institute for the Networked Society - the German Internet
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Report
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/04/10
Tag:Europe; artificial intelligence; attitude; automation; data protection; data security; decision making; digitalization; educational technology; monitoring; new technology; research on science and technology; sociology & anthropology; sociology of science; sociology of technology; technological change; technology (applied sciences); technology assessment; young adult
Number of pages:70
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

