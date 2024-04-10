Schließen

Designing advanced functional polymers for medicine

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Bas van BochoveORCiD, Dirk W. Grijpma, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND, Jukka SeppäläORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eurpolymj.2021.110573
ISSN:0014-3057
Title of parent work (English):European polymer journal : EPJ
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/07/15
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/04/10
Volume:155
Article number:110573
Number of pages:2
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.