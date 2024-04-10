A spectrum of 7562 publications on Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs) has been presented in literature within the last ten years (Scopus, September 7, 2020). Around 10 % of the papers published on MIPs describe the recognition of proteins. The straightforward synthesis of MIPs is a significant advantage as compared with the preparation of enzymes or antibodies. MIPs have been synthesized from only one up to six functional monomers while proteins are made up of 20 natural amino acids. Furthermore, they can be synthesized against structures of low immunogenicity and allow multi-analyte measurements via multi-target synthesis. Electrochemical methods allow simple polymer synthesis, removal of the template and readout. Among the different sensor configurations electrochemical MIP-sensors provide the broadest spectrum of protein analytes. The sensitivity of MIP-sensors is sufficiently high for biomarkers in the sub-nanomolar region, nevertheless the cross-reactivity of highly abundant proteins in human serum is still a challenge. MIPs

