Schließen

Deep learning reveals one of Earth's largest landslide terrain in Patagonia

  • Hundreds of basaltic plateau margins east of the Patagonian Cordillera are undermined by numerous giant slope failures. However, the overall extent of this widespread type of plateau collapse remains unknown and incompletely captured in local maps. To detect giant slope failures consistently throughout the region, we train two convolutional neural networks (CNNs), AlexNet and U-Net, with Sentinel-2 optical data and TanDEM-X topographic data on elevation, surface roughness, and curvature. We validated the performance of these CNNs with independent testing data and found that AlexNet performed better when learned on topographic data, and UNet when learned on optical data. AlexNet predicts a total landslide area of 12,000 km2 in a study area of 450,000 km2, and thus one of Earth's largest clusters of giant landslides. These are mostly lateral spreads and rotational failures in effusive rocks, particularly eroding the margins of basaltic plateaus; some giant landslides occurred along shores of former glacial lakes, but are least prevalentHundreds of basaltic plateau margins east of the Patagonian Cordillera are undermined by numerous giant slope failures. However, the overall extent of this widespread type of plateau collapse remains unknown and incompletely captured in local maps. To detect giant slope failures consistently throughout the region, we train two convolutional neural networks (CNNs), AlexNet and U-Net, with Sentinel-2 optical data and TanDEM-X topographic data on elevation, surface roughness, and curvature. We validated the performance of these CNNs with independent testing data and found that AlexNet performed better when learned on topographic data, and UNet when learned on optical data. AlexNet predicts a total landslide area of 12,000 km2 in a study area of 450,000 km2, and thus one of Earth's largest clusters of giant landslides. These are mostly lateral spreads and rotational failures in effusive rocks, particularly eroding the margins of basaltic plateaus; some giant landslides occurred along shores of former glacial lakes, but are least prevalent in Quaternary sedimentary rocks. Given the roughly comparable topographic, climatic, and seismic conditions in our study area, we infer that basalts topping weak sedimentary rocks may have elevated potential for large-scale slope failure. Judging from the many newly detected and previously unknown landslides, we conclude that CNNs can be a valuable tool to detect large-scale slope instability at the regional scale. However, visual inspection is still necessary to validate results and correctly outline individual landslide source and deposit areas.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Elisabeth SchönfeldtORCiDGND, Diego Winocur, Tomáš PánekGND, Oliver KorupORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.epsl.2022.117642
ISSN:0012-821X
ISSN:1385-013X
Title of parent work (English):Earth & planetary science letters
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/04/05
Tag:Patagonia; convolutional neural network; landslide detection
Volume:593
Article number:117642
Number of pages:13
Funding institution:DFG International Research Training Group StRATEGy (Surface Processes,; Tectonics and Geo-resources: The Andean foreland basin of Argentina); [STR 373/34-1]; State of Brandenburg, Germany; German-Argentine; University Network (DAHZ/CUAA); Czech Science Foundation [19-16013S]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.