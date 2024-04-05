Schließen

Two evolved close binary stars: GALEX J015054.4+310745 and the central star of the planetary nebula Hen 2-84

  • As part of a survey to find close binary systems among central stars of planetary nebula, we present two newly discovered binary systems. GALEX J015054.4+310745 is identified as the central star of the possible planetary nebula Fr 2-22. We find it to be a single-lined spectroscopic binary with an orbital period of 0.2554435(10) d. We support the previous identification of GALEX J015054.4+310745 as an sdB star and provide physical parameters for the star from spectral modelling. We identify its undetected companion as a likely He white dwarf. Based on this information, we find it unlikely that Fr 2-22 is a true planetary nebula. In addition, the central star of the true planetary nebula Hen 2-84 is found to be a photometric variable, likely due to the irradiation of a cool companion. The system has an orbital period of 0.485645(30) d. We discuss limits on binary parameters based on the available light-curve data. Hen 2-84 is a strongly shaped bipolar planetary nebula, which we now add to the growing list of axially orAs part of a survey to find close binary systems among central stars of planetary nebula, we present two newly discovered binary systems. GALEX J015054.4+310745 is identified as the central star of the possible planetary nebula Fr 2-22. We find it to be a single-lined spectroscopic binary with an orbital period of 0.2554435(10) d. We support the previous identification of GALEX J015054.4+310745 as an sdB star and provide physical parameters for the star from spectral modelling. We identify its undetected companion as a likely He white dwarf. Based on this information, we find it unlikely that Fr 2-22 is a true planetary nebula. In addition, the central star of the true planetary nebula Hen 2-84 is found to be a photometric variable, likely due to the irradiation of a cool companion. The system has an orbital period of 0.485645(30) d. We discuss limits on binary parameters based on the available light-curve data. Hen 2-84 is a strongly shaped bipolar planetary nebula, which we now add to the growing list of axially or point-symmetric planetary nebulae with a close binary central star.show moreshow less

Author details:Todd C. Hillwig, Nicole ReindlORCiDGND, Hannah M. Rotter, Adam W. Rengstorf, Ulrich HeberORCiDGND, Andreas IrrgangORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stac226
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/29
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/04/05
Tag:binaries: close; planetary nebulae: individual: Hen 2-84; stars: individual: GALEX J015054.4+310745; subdwarfs
Volume:511
Issue:2
Number of pages:7
First page:2033
Last Page:2039
Funding institution:Indiana Space Grant Consortium; ESO Telescopes at the La Silla or; Paranal Observatories [177.D-3023(B), 177.D-3023(C), 177.D-3023(D),; 177.D-3023(E)]; National Development and Reform Commission
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

